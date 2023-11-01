Unopposed Englewood school board candidate Davon Williams has felony record and active arrest warrant, records show

Davon Williams, who is running unopposed for the Englewood Schools Board of Education, is a twice-convicted felon for theft with an active arrest warrant, records show.

Affidavits from Denver and Adams County courts, as well as records from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, show a list of charges going back more than a decade. They include felony convictions for aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft. Court records show he was originally sentenced to probation in both felony cases, but probation was revoked in 2017 and he was resentenced to 90 days in jail in each case, with the sentences to be served simultaneously.

There is also an arrest warrant for Williams that has been active since January 2020, according to the Adams County Combined Court Records Department.

Englewood School Board candidate Davon Williams Englewood Schools via Colorado Community Media

The school board election is Nov. 7, and Williams is seeking one of two open seats. School boards make policies at the local level, including oversight of district budgets and hiring of superintendents. Englewood school board members are not paid for their service, although they may request reimbursement for board-related expenses such as mileage. Williams is uncontested for a four-year term that will begin weeks after the November election.

Records show that Williams' active arrest warrant is for a 2019 allegation of "aggravated motor vehicle theft second degree" in Westminster. According to the affidavit, a buyer purchased a car from Williams and it broke down months later. The buyer arranged for Williams to tow it to a mechanic's shop. After some discussion of Williams buying back the vehicle while it was allegedly in the shop, contact ceased. The buyer's next knowledge of the vehicle's whereabouts came six days later when Denver police notified the buyer that the vehicle had been found in a parking garage, the affidavit says.

This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range. To read the full story, click here.