Englewood police shoot and kill man near Oxford and Broadway

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Englewood police said it's investigating a police shooting in the area of West Oxford Avenue and South Broadway. According to police, officers chased a man with a gun before one officer shot and killed the man.

Few details were immediately available, but police said West Oxford Avenue is closed between Broadway and Lincoln Streets and likely will be for some time.

Around 12:30 p.m., Engelwood officers responded to a call regarding a man menacing with a gun, according to Engelwood Police Spokesman Scot Allen. Officers chased him and one officer fired his gun at the man, hitting him. The man was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is believed to be the only suspect involved and police don't believe there are any threats to the community.

