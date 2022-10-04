City of Englewood files lawsuit against owners of historic train depot

The City of Englewood is suing the owners of the municipality's old train depot.

Thomas and Patti Parson bought the building 9 years ago and had planned to turn it into a letterpress museum.

The lawsuit says the Parsons have failed to undertake historic restoration they promised.

The city identified more than 20 promised improvements that haven't happened, including:

- multiple upgrades for ADA accessibility

- connecting electrical, water, sewer and gas lines

- adding a heating system and water heater and correcting drainage issues

The train depot is located at at 3098 South Galapago Street and was built in 1915.