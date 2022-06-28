Fire at Waste Management transfer station in Englewood impacts air quality in parts of metro area
A fire at a Waste Management transfer station in Englewood Monday evening continued to impact the air quality of parts of the Denver metro area Tuesday morning.
Many people reported a smoky smell and haze in the air when they were outside early in the morning. Police encouraged anyone who might be experiencing irritations of any form due to smoke in the area to seek medical help if needed.
Denver Fire Department originally responded to a fire at the facility at 2400 W Union around 6 p.m. Monday evening, and Englewood Police Department confirmed fire crews were still responding to the scene to start Tuesday.
During the initial response, DFD confirmed two structures were involved in the fire at Waste Management in Englewood, affecting power lines in the process. One worker was treated by medical units that responded.
There was no information about how long the fire could impact air quality or when crews would be able to clear the scene.
