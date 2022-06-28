Fire at Waste Management transfer station in Englewood impacts air quality in parts of metro area

Many Wake Up To Smoke And Fire Smell In Denver

A fire at a Waste Management transfer station in Englewood Monday evening continued to impact the air quality of parts of the Denver metro area Tuesday morning.

Many people reported a smoky smell and haze in the air when they were outside early in the morning. Police encouraged anyone who might be experiencing irritations of any form due to smoke in the area to seek medical help if needed.

Denver Fire Department originally responded to a fire at the facility at 2400 W Union around 6 p.m. Monday evening, and Englewood Police Department confirmed fire crews were still responding to the scene to start Tuesday.

Good morning #Englewood. Thank you to @Denver_Fire for your hard work. @Denver_Fire is still on scene. The smoke that you see and smell this morning throughout much of the metro area is from this incident. The air quality is currently poor, so please take care. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 28, 2022

During the initial response, DFD confirmed two structures were involved in the fire at Waste Management in Englewood, affecting power lines in the process. One worker was treated by medical units that responded.

There was no information about how long the fire could impact air quality or when crews would be able to clear the scene.

The #DenverFireDepartment is working hard to extinguish this deeply-seated fire at the@WasteManagement facility 2400 W. Union in@NewsEnglewoodCO. #DFD is working with@XcelEnergyCO to safely address the high tension power lines to accomplish extinguishment.@PoliceEnglewood https://t.co/S1ygMMKKzr pic.twitter.com/DPKl2dmXWQ — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) June 28, 2022

