Suspect Cordia Blash accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old in Englewood

By Jack Lowenstein

CBS Colorado

Suspect Cordia Blash, 37, was arrested and accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man Monday night in Englewood. 

According to the Englewood Police Department press release, police responded to the 3600 block of S Sherman Street just before 10:30 p.m., where the victim was found shot inside a home. Investigators noted he stopped breathing and was without a pulse while being treated at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

While at the scene, police found Blash and say they determined he fired a gunshot at the victim that hit him in his upper body. Blash was arrested and eventually taken to be booked into Arapahoe County Detention Center. 

Blash faces a charge for Murder In The First Degree, among others.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 12:04 PM

