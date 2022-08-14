Watch CBS News
Engine fire briefly shuts down westbound I-70

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Two lanes of traffic are now moving past the scene of a vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 70 near Lookout Mountain on Sunday morning. 

That direction of highway was shut down for about 10 minutes as firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. 

i-70-engine-fire-1-cdot.png
Colorado Department of Transportation

The closure was just east of the Lookout Mountain exit at mile marker 256. 

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed both left lanes at 9:47 a.m. being permitted to move past the incident. Firefighters and equipment were still tending to the vehicle on the right shoulder.

Details are not confirmed, but radio traffic suggested a pickup truck was hauling a trailer loaded with two vans when its engine caught fire. 

There are no reports of injuries. 

First published on August 14, 2022 / 9:55 AM

