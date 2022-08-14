Engine fire briefly shuts down westbound I-70
Two lanes of traffic are now moving past the scene of a vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 70 near Lookout Mountain on Sunday morning.
That direction of highway was shut down for about 10 minutes as firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.
The closure was just east of the Lookout Mountain exit at mile marker 256.
A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed both left lanes at 9:47 a.m. being permitted to move past the incident. Firefighters and equipment were still tending to the vehicle on the right shoulder.
Details are not confirmed, but radio traffic suggested a pickup truck was hauling a trailer loaded with two vans when its engine caught fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
