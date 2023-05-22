Watch CBS News
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joins Gov. Jared Polis at NREL campus expansion

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined Gov. Jared Polis at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory where they announced the expansion of the NREL campus. Sen. John Hickenlooper was also on hand for the ribbon cutting. 

Some of the funding will be used for South Table Mountain Energy Park and Global Energy Park. Granholm said those energy-centered goals will take a lot of time.

"I think one of the biggest hurdles is transmission that we as a nation have to essentially double the size of our electric grid if we're to add all of the renewable technologies that NREL is researching and the private sector is deploying. And so that big strategy of how you build out the electric grid and that's something we have teams of people working on, to make sure that we can fulfill this goal of 100% clean electricity by 2025," said Granholm.

That transformation will have input from Colorado's own NREL scientists.    

