Watch CBS News
Local News

As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity in Colorado

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity
As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity 00:52

Mcmeen Elementary is a Denver Public School that prides itself on serving students from more than 25 countries.

CBS News Colorado has been following the school all year, sharing how it's received many students whose families are newly arrived from the southern border.

girls-from-colombia.jpg
CBS

McMeen recently held its multicultural night where all students learned about the many countries represented at the school.

There were games and dances and a big highlight was the international fashion show where students proudly wore folkloric attire to celebrate the schools rich diversity.

international-family.jpg
CBS

"It's just all about making sure that everyone that comes here is welcomed and celebrated and loved and appreciated so we try to once a year, we try to put on a big event where everyone can just come and be proud and celebrate who they are," said 3rd grade teacher Ali Caldwell.

McMeen's multicultural night is the biggest event of the year for the school.

girl-on-international-night.jpg
CBS

Student families speak English, Spanish, and Arabic among other languages.

Anna Alejo

Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 12:52 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.