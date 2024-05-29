As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity in Colorado

As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity

Mcmeen Elementary is a Denver Public School that prides itself on serving students from more than 25 countries.

CBS News Colorado has been following the school all year, sharing how it's received many students whose families are newly arrived from the southern border.

McMeen recently held its multicultural night where all students learned about the many countries represented at the school.

There were games and dances and a big highlight was the international fashion show where students proudly wore folkloric attire to celebrate the schools rich diversity.

"It's just all about making sure that everyone that comes here is welcomed and celebrated and loved and appreciated so we try to once a year, we try to put on a big event where everyone can just come and be proud and celebrate who they are," said 3rd grade teacher Ali Caldwell.

McMeen's multicultural night is the biggest event of the year for the school.

Student families speak English, Spanish, and Arabic among other languages.