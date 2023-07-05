Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Littleton

Littleton has detected the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle in at least one tree in town. The Emerald Ash Borer is a non-native pest that has the potential to dramatically change the landscape of the Front Range. The city of Littleton said in a tweet that 15% of Littleton's trees are Emerald Ash trees.

(credit: Carl D. Walsh/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)



"If a tree gets attacked or if a tree gets infested by these bugs it will die," Dan West with the Colorado State Forest Service said.

Millions of trees have been killed by the bug across the country from the East Coast to Colorado. West says lots of Colorado's trees may disappear.

"If you think about looking out on the landscape, one in five trees is an ash. So if you were to see one in five trees that died and needed to be removed, it's going to be very impactful," West said.

We've reported on trees dying from the tree killing insect in Arvada, Broomfield, Westminister, Boulder & Lafayette.