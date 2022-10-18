Elton John announces concert at Ball Arena in Denver in less than 20 days
Elton John will soon perform in Denver for the last time. Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on Tuesday that the rock star will be back to perform on Nov. 4.
Tickets for the show that happens in less than 20 days will go on sale on Oct. 24.
The British rocker was originally supposed to play at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Nov. 4, but the concert was canceled because that's where the Astros play and the baseball team is scheduled to play a MLB playoff game there that day.
John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" will continue in other parts of the world after the Ball Arena show.
