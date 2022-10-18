Elton John announces concert at Ball Arena in Denver in less than 20 days

Elton John will soon perform in Denver for the last time. Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on Tuesday that the rock star will be back to perform on Nov. 4.

Elton John performs at the White House on Sept. 23. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Tickets for the show that happens in less than 20 days will go on sale on Oct. 24.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Don’t miss Elton John's last ever North American Tour! Get your tickets to see the Rocketman in Denver... Posted by Ball Arena on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The British rocker was originally supposed to play at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Nov. 4, but the concert was canceled because that's where the Astros play and the baseball team is scheduled to play a MLB playoff game there that day.

John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" will continue in other parts of the world after the Ball Arena show.

RELATED: Elton John reflects on retiring from the road: "I want to do something different with the rest of my life"