5 elk, 3 deer targeted in poaching cases near Norwood
Wildlife investigators in southwestern Colorado are working on solving a rash of poaching cases. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating eight cases of poaching near Norwood in San Miguel County.
Officers said that five elk and three mule deer have been shot and killed with the meat left to rot. That is a violation of the law which requires hunters to prepare game meat for human consumption.
