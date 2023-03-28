Elitch Gardens and Water World hiring for thousands of positions ahead of reopening

It may not feel like it this week, but summer is coming.

And now, Colorado's biggest water and theme parks are already preparing.

Elitch Gardens and Water World are looking to hire 2,500 summer jobs between the two of them and they are already taking applications.

Some of the positions are open to applicants that are 14, 15 or 16 years and older, but some jobs require candidates be 18 or 21 and over, like security guards and bartenders, respectively.

Elitch Gardens in Denver reopens April 29 and is seeking lifeguards, security guards, food and beverage sellers, maintenance workers, administrators, interns and more. You can apply to work at Elitch Gardens here.

Water World's reopening date in Federal Heights has yet to be determined, but they're looking for lifeguards, as well as various positions for the food service, guest services, park services, operations and park safety and security. You can apply for those positions here.