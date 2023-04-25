Watch CBS News
Electric fire engine coming to Boulder Fire Rescue - a first for Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Electric fire engine coming to Boulder Fire Rescue
Electric fire engine coming to Boulder Fire Rescue 00:29

Boulder Fire Rescue has purchased its first electric fire engine. It will arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

It's a Rosenbauer RTX fire engine and considered a range extended electric vehicle. It has an all-electric drivetrain and a pump with a diesel energy back up system.

The new technology will allow the city to fight fires "while safeguarding air quality and reducing climate-warming emissions."

Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said she's proud that her city is an early adopter. According to the city's news release, the fire engine has:

- an adjustable suspension that offers lower equipment and cab access heights
- all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for increased maneuverability
- ergonomically designed cab space
- reduced exposure to carcinogenic fumes

- significant reduction in operational noise

"This purchase gives us an amazing chance to shape the next generation of fire apparatus," said administrative battalion chief Travis Richen.

April 24, 2023

