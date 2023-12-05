Watch CBS News
Election-related measures being considered in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

County clerks are sounding an alarm about several proposed ballot initiatives that they say would upend Clorado's elections.

The measures -- which have not yet made the ballot -- would add ranked choice voting for state offices, change the way candidates get on the ballot and require all ballots be counted by 11:59 p.m. on election night.

Right now, Colorado gives overseas and military voters, as well as voters whose signatures are flagged by election judges, eight additional days to get ballots in.

Ranked-choice voting is a system where voters have the option to rank candidates in order of preference: first, second, third, etc.

"If one of the candidates gets above 50%, they're declared the winner. If not, you go to the second round and what that means then, is you drop out the lowest vote-getter and you redistribute their second-place choices to the remaining candidates," Amber McReynolds, a national elections expert, former Denver elections director and advocate for ranked-choice voting, told CBS News Colorado previously.

Ranked-choice voting is used in Basalt, Boulder, Broomfield, Carbondale and Telluride and is set to take effect in Fort Collins in 2025.

Some county clerks object to the measure that would implement an 11:59 p.m. deadline for ballots to be counted.

"A lot of voters are waiting until after 4 p.m. on Election Day to cast ballots. Just this past election, I received over 35,000 ballots after 5 p.m.," said Weld County Clerk Carly Koppes. "I do not want to sacrifice the security, the transparency, the integrity or the fairness of the election process because I now have an unattainable deadline of 11:59 p.m. on election night."

Koppes says the initiatives are a solution in search of a problem and could disenfranchise voters and lead to more distrust in the system.

