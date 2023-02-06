El Paso County deputies search for 12-year-old who allegedly stole mother's SUV

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly stole his mother's SUV on Sunday.

Authorities say, 12-year-old Romeo, who has a history of running away, stole his mother's Jeep in the area of 4600 Ports Down Lane.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, driving a white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate reading "DCCA28."

Deputies say if anyone seen Romeo or the SUV are to contact the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.