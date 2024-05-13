Watch CBS News
Eastbound lanes of I-70 in Denver closed at Quebec after crash

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Quebec in Denver on Monday afternoon. The crash closed all three lanes of traffic and the express lane. 

A crash closed all eastbound lanes of I-70 at Quebec CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed one vehicle on its roof, another crashed vehicle in the left shoulder of the interstate and at least two other vehicles pulled over in the crash site. 

There were three fire engines at one time and at least one ambulance on scene in addition to several police vehicles. Traffic was exiting onto Quebec but there were big backups in the area. 

What led up to the crash is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 4:45 PM MDT

