Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in eastern Colorado due to jackknifed semi blocking lanes

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed in eastern Colorado on Thursday morning due to a jackknifed semi blocking all eastbound lanes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes were closed 3 miles west of Limon between US 40 and US 24 at mile marker 358.

Thursday was a First Alert Weather Day for a snowstorm that was bringing varied snow totals across Colorado.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes. CDOT said winter driving conditions were in effect with blowing and drifting snow. What caused the crash is being investigated.

There was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.