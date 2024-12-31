Watch CBS News
Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in Colorado mountains for multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 just west of Georgetown on Tuesday afternoon. The closure is between exit 226 Silver Plume and exit 228 County Road 381.

The Colorado State Patrol says the crash involved a semi-truck that was hauling cars.

Eastbound traffic was at a standstill according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

CSP said westbound traffic was unaffected but that eastbound lanes would see an extended closure. 

What caused the crash involving at least nine vehicles is being investigated. 

