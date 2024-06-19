Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in Colorado's high country due to multiple crashes
The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Silverthorne on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 203- CO 9 Silverthorne and Exit 232- US 40 Empire.
According to COtrip.org, there were multiple crashes at Georgetown mile marker 228.
According to the Colorado State Patrol Golden, there were three people injured in the five-vehicle crash involving a semi. CSP tweeted that the injuries do not seem serious but the cleanup will be extensive.
CSP Golden tweeted that it all started with a semi fire in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Georgetown.