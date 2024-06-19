Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in Colorado's high country due to multiple crashes

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Silverthorne on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 203- CO 9 Silverthorne and Exit 232- US 40 Empire.

georgetown-crash.jpg
Colorado State Patrol

According to COtrip.org, there were multiple crashes at Georgetown mile marker 228. 

According to the Colorado State Patrol Golden, there were three people injured in the five-vehicle crash involving a semi. CSP tweeted that the injuries do not seem serious but the cleanup will be extensive. 

CSP Golden tweeted that it all started with a semi fire in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Georgetown. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 2:37 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.