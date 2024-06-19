Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in Colorado's high country due to multiple crashes

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Silverthorne on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 203- CO 9 Silverthorne and Exit 232- US 40 Empire.

Colorado State Patrol

According to COtrip.org, there were multiple crashes at Georgetown mile marker 228.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 228 - CR 381; Georgetown and Exit 232 - US 40; Empire Junction. https://t.co/ywP626GjJg — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 19, 2024

According to the Colorado State Patrol Golden, there were three people injured in the five-vehicle crash involving a semi. CSP tweeted that the injuries do not seem serious but the cleanup will be extensive.

Three injured parties being transported out of a five vehicle crash involving a semi. Injuries do not seem serious at this time, but clean up will be extensive.



S1 https://t.co/pdJMNFOr21 pic.twitter.com/qenajfeGSU — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 19, 2024

CSP Golden tweeted that it all started with a semi fire in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Georgetown.