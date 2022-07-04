Eastbound I-70 reopened at exit 266 after closure for deadly crash

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon due to a 2-vehicle deadly crash. I-70 was closed eastbound between Exit 266: CO 72 and Ward Road and CO 391 (Wheat Ridge) at Mile Point 267.

Wheat Ridge Police

All traffic must exit onto Ward Road and then can take W. 44th Avenue to Kipling Street and reenter I-70 eastbound at the Kipling onramp.

Crash under investigation but Jeep appears to have clipped sedan while both traveling EB on I-70, Jeep rolled and both vehicles ended up on the frontage road. https://t.co/6bIBt6Jo4q — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) July 4, 2022

One male driver died in the crash and a female passenger was rushed to the hospital with injuries. There were no injuries in the second vehicle.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has not provided an estimate on how long the closure will last.