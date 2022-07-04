Eastbound I-70 reopened at exit 266 after closure for deadly crash
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon due to a 2-vehicle deadly crash. I-70 was closed eastbound between Exit 266: CO 72 and Ward Road and CO 391 (Wheat Ridge) at Mile Point 267.
All traffic must exit onto Ward Road and then can take W. 44th Avenue to Kipling Street and reenter I-70 eastbound at the Kipling onramp.
One male driver died in the crash and a female passenger was rushed to the hospital with injuries. There were no injuries in the second vehicle.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has not provided an estimate on how long the closure will last.
