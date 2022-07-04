Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound I-70 reopened at exit 266 after closure for deadly crash

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Eastbound I-70 closed at exit 266 due to deadly crash
Eastbound I-70 closed at exit 266 due to deadly crash 00:23

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon due to a 2-vehicle deadly crash. I-70 was closed eastbound between Exit 266: CO 72 and Ward Road and CO 391 (Wheat Ridge) at Mile Point 267. 

wheat-ridge-police-i-70-crash.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police

All traffic must exit onto Ward Road and then can take W. 44th Avenue to Kipling Street and reenter I-70 eastbound at the Kipling onramp.

One male driver died in the crash and a female passenger was rushed to the hospital with injuries. There were no injuries in the second vehicle. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation has not provided an estimate on how long the closure will last. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 4:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.