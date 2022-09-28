Eastbound C470 closed at Alameda through Morrison Road due to crash involving multiple vehicles

Eastbound C470 was closed Wednesday evening at Alameda through Morrison Road due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Heads up. CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road. Multiple jurisdictions are on the scene of multiple car accidents with injuries. Please avoid the area and plan alternate routes of travel. pic.twitter.com/Gx79mXjqKs — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 28, 2022

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of C470 south of I-70 near Bandimere Speedway. It involved multiple vehicles.

Copter4 flew over the scene which showed a large crash scene with debris scattered across the lanes. Multiple people were hurt in the crash.

What caused the crash is being investigated.

There is no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen and drivers are urged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes of travel.

The traffic backups spanned miles.