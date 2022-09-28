Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound C470 closed at Alameda through Morrison Road due to crash involving multiple vehicles

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Eastbound C470 was closed Wednesday evening at Alameda through Morrison Road due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. 

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of C470 south of I-70 near Bandimere Speedway. It involved multiple vehicles.

c470-closed-morrison.jpg
CBS

Copter4 flew over the scene which showed a large crash scene with debris scattered across the lanes. Multiple people were hurt in the crash.

c470-morrison-closed.jpg
CBS

What caused the crash is being investigated. 

c470-closed-morrison-1.jpg
CBS

There is no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen and drivers are urged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes of travel. 

c470-morrison-crash.jpg
CBS

The traffic backups spanned miles. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.