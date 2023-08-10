E-bike applications for rebates open to Colorado residents on Aug. 16

Colorado residents can apply for e-bike rebates starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16. That's when the first round will open and additional application rounds will be opened each month until the funding runs out.

/ Getty Images

"E-bikes are a great alternative to cars for short distance travel," said CEO Executive Director Will Toor in a statement. "Transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. By supporting the adoption of electric bicycles, this program strives to make fun, active transportation options more accessible to all Coloradans, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and traffic congestion."

Additional Information from the Colorado Energy Office:

A $1,100 rebate is available for Colorado residents with an income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI) in their county of residence. A $500 rebate is available to Colorado residents making 80%-100% of their county's AMI. Both low- and moderate-income rebate recipients may receive an extra $300 to purchase an e-cargo bike and an extra $100 to purchase equipment, such as a helmet and lock. An additional $250 incentive is also available for certain qualified Coloradans to purchase adaptive e-bikes.

CEO will post a link to the application portal on the E-Bike Rebate Program webpage when applications open on Wednesday. The first application period will remain open until Monday, August 21 at 1:00 PM MT. Initially, applicants will only need to submit their name and contact information. Once the application period closes, CEO will randomly select applicants to receive rebates, and then notify selected applicants via email. To confirm eligibility, selected applicants will then have 48 hours to submit proof of income and address.

To verify income qualification, an applicant can submit a copy of their most recent tax return, a recent pay stub, or proof of enrollment in at least one of several income-qualified programs. To prove Colorado residency, applicants can submit one of several document types, including, but not limited to a valid Colorado Driver's license or ID, a computer-generated bill, or a printed bank statement. Applicants who live in Colorado but are unable to provide any of the acceptable documents to verify a physical Colorado address may be eligible to submit alternative documents, such as a letter from a government agency or non-profit organization in Colorado stating their situation. More information about acceptable documentation to prove eligibility is available on the E-Bike Rebate Program webpage.

To redeem the rebate, recipients must purchase their e-bike in person or over the phone from one of more than 100 authorized e-bike retailers across the state.

Participants who live in counties with existing e-bike rebate programs, such as Denver and Boulder, may apply for the statewide rebate. However, to ensure that as many Coloradans as possible across the state can access incentives to make e-bikes more affordable, rebate recipients may not combine the state rebate with other local incentives.

With the $6.6 million allocated for e-bike rebates through this program, the CEO hopes to assist at least 7,000 Coloradans in purchasing an e-bike. CEO will also distribute an additional $3.4 million to local governments to develop their own e-bike rebate programs.

Starting April 1, 2024, all Coloradans, regardless of income, will also be eligible for a $450 discount on an e-bike purchased from an authorized retailer.