4 Colorado first responders taken to the hospital after suspected DUI driver crashes into investigation scene

Two police officers and two firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a suspected DUI driver crashed into the scene of a crash investigation on Interstate 76. It happened in the Commerce City area.



Officials say the driver went through barricades and crashed into the four first responders. Officials with the Commerce City Police Department say that driver is now in custody.

Authorities on Friday were planning to share more details about the crash and about how the first responders are doing. One of the firefighters -- from the South Adams County Fire Department -- was described as being in critical condition.