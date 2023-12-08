Watch CBS News
Local News

4 Colorado first responders taken to the hospital after suspected DUI driver crashes into investigation scene

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Driver crashes into investigation scene, injuring 4 first responders
Driver crashes into investigation scene, injuring 4 first responders 00:42

Two police officers and two firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a suspected DUI driver crashed into the scene of a crash investigation on Interstate 76. It happened in the Commerce City area.

crash.jpg
CBS

Officials say the driver went through barricades and crashed into the four first responders. Officials with the Commerce City Police Department say that driver is now in custody.

crash2.jpg
CBS

Authorities on Friday were planning to share more details about the crash and about how the first responders are doing. One of the firefighters -- from the South Adams County Fire Department -- was described as being in critical condition.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 7:33 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.