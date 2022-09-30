DU hockey fans camp out to get national champions Pioneers season tickets

University of Denver students are camping out to make sure they are among the first to get student season tickets for this year's hockey season. The Pioneers are the reigning national champions.

Student season tickets go on sale Saturday and the tents are out as students prepare to camp out to be among the first in line.

Students started pitching tents at noon Friday.

The DU Pioneers brought home the championship last season and these students want to make sure they're supporting their team for every home game this season.