DU hockey fans camp out to get national champions Pioneers season tickets

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

University of Denver students are camping out to make sure they are among the first to get student season tickets for this year's hockey season. The Pioneers are the reigning national champions.

du-hockey-vo-transfer-frame-124.jpg
CBS

Student season tickets go on sale Saturday and the tents are out as students prepare to camp out to be among the first in line. 

du-hockey-vo-transfer-frame-315.jpg
CBS

Students started pitching tents at noon Friday. 

du-hockey-vo-transfer-frame-588.jpg
CBS

The DU Pioneers brought home the championship last season and these students want to make sure they're supporting their team for every home game this season. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 4:07 PM

