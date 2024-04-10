DU fans excited about Frozen Four semi-final watch party at Magness Arena

The DU Pioneers men's ice hockey team are back in the Frozen Four. The Pios will quest for the NCAA championship on the road, but DU fans will still get to enjoy a game-day experience together at home ice.

DU will host a semi-final watch party at Magness Arena on Thursday for the DU matchup with Boston University at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On Wednesday, DU's website showed there are still tickets available for the Frozen Four event.

DU information:

2 p.m. MT -- Ritchie Center Doors Open

3 p.m. MT -- Opening Faceoff



Free Parking in Lots 311, 314 and 108 (PARKING MAP)



Seating will be limited to the west side of Magness Arena (Sections 1-3 & 19-20)



Security screening, including metal detectors and Denver's clear bag policy, will be in effect



West concourse concession stand will be open



DU information on additional Denver-area watch parties:

Campus Lounge

The Cherry Cricket

Cochino Taco

The Pioneer

Sam's #3

Stadium Inn

For information regarding pregame events in St. Paul and regional watch parties across the country, check out this page on DU's website.