Watch CBS News
Local News

Drought conditions improve in Colorado after heavy snow last week

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Sunny and pleasant across Colorado with warmer-than-normal temperatures for the Denver metro
Sunny and pleasant across Colorado with warmer-than-normal temperatures for the Denver metro 02:21

The latest drought monitor was released on Thursday, showing drought condition improvements across Colorado. Statewide drought dropped 15 percent with less than half of the state under drought conditions. Thanks to the precipitation that fell across the state last week, especially across a large portion of eastern Colorado, with a few locations reporting snow piling up 3 to 4.5 feet deep. All of this resulted in a large area of improvement especially in Washington, Yuma, and Morgan counties. Boulder and Grand counties are improving from extreme drought to severe drought and Denver County improved from severe drought to moderate drought.

drought-monitor.png
CBS

The rest of this week is expected to stay dry in the front range as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence our weather.  By Monday there is a chance for a few showers across the Eastern Plains and then a second system will arrive on Tuesday bringing snow to the mountains and the chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday to the Denver metro area.

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.