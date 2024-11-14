Drought conditions improve in Colorado after heavy snow last week

Sunny and pleasant across Colorado with warmer-than-normal temperatures for the Denver metro

The latest drought monitor was released on Thursday, showing drought condition improvements across Colorado. Statewide drought dropped 15 percent with less than half of the state under drought conditions. Thanks to the precipitation that fell across the state last week, especially across a large portion of eastern Colorado, with a few locations reporting snow piling up 3 to 4.5 feet deep. All of this resulted in a large area of improvement especially in Washington, Yuma, and Morgan counties. Boulder and Grand counties are improving from extreme drought to severe drought and Denver County improved from severe drought to moderate drought.

The rest of this week is expected to stay dry in the front range as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence our weather. By Monday there is a chance for a few showers across the Eastern Plains and then a second system will arrive on Tuesday bringing snow to the mountains and the chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday to the Denver metro area.