Drop off your leaves, pumpkins at LeafDrop sites until Friday
There is still time to drop off your leaves and pumpkins so that it can be used for compost. "LeafDrop" is a seasonal program offered by the City and County of Denver. This year's drop off sites are open until Friday.
Once those leaves are turned into compost, the final product is made available at a discounted price to Denver residents at the Mulch Giveaway & Compost Sale each May.
Weekday Drop Sites: Oct. 10 – Dec. 2
The following LeafDrop locations will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)
- Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)
- Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)
