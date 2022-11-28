Drop off your leaves, pumpkins at LeafDrop sites until Friday

There is still time to drop off your leaves and pumpkins so that it can be used for compost. "LeafDrop" is a seasonal program offered by the City and County of Denver. This year's drop off sites are open until Friday.

Once those leaves are turned into compost, the final product is made available at a discounted price to Denver residents at the Mulch Giveaway & Compost Sale each May.

Last year #Denver kept 530 tons of leaves/pumpkins out of the landfill through LeafDrop! Instead, it was used to make valuable compost.



Let's see if we can top that # this year as we wrap up the last week at our collection sites, which close Friday.https://t.co/vagUthwxLi pic.twitter.com/RtsxPr4Fvg — Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) November 28, 2022

Weekday Drop Sites: Oct. 10 – Dec. 2

The following LeafDrop locations will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: