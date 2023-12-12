Drivers are urged to be prepared before embarking on trip to Colorado mountains this winter

Drivers are urged to be prepared for winter driving conditions before hitting the road and traveling to the mountains. The Colorado Department of Transportation teamed up with the Colorado State Patrol to talk about winter driving.

A typical winter driving scene on I-70 in Colorado. CBS

December historically has the most passenger vehicle crashes on Interstate 70 in Colorado. Last winter that number was 46 with nearly 23% of the crashes happening in December from the October to April period.

Passenger Vehicle Traction Law infractions caused 26% of those December crashes and traction law violations caused nearly 288 hours of lane closures last December.

The holidays bring an influx of drivers to Colorado roads, specifically the I-70 mountain corridor. With more traffic comes the risk of extended delays and crashes.

I-70 traffic backed up during a snowstorm. CBS

"Making sure that you've got the right tires for these types of conditions is really important. The traction law requires that two-wheel drive vehicles have winter-appropriate tires which may have the mountain snowflake symbol on the side or mud and snow symbol on the side of them, and everyone must have 3/16" tread which is about halfway between brand new and totally bald," said Andy Hogle with CDOT Winter Wise.

Driving experts also recommend having the right windshield fluid and good windshield wipers. Drivers are also urged to slow down and be aware of the drivers around them.