Drivers injured when SUV and fire truck collide in Aurora

All northbound lanes of North Peoria Street were closed Saturday morning as Aurora Police Department investigators studied the scene of a crash involving an Aurora Fire Rescue fire engine and a large sport utility vehicle.

The crash occurred in front of AFD Fire Station #3 at Baranmoor Parkway, the fire department stated in a social media message.

APD, in its Twitter post, stated both drivers of the two vehicles were injured and taken to local emergency rooms.

Aurora Police Department/Twitter

A third person was treated and released at the scene, but which vehicle that person was inside - or whether they were inside either vehicle - was not a provided detail.

A photo distributed by Aurora PD shows the badly damaged SUV having traveled some distance over a dirt divider and a curb, and coming to rest in a parking lot. Both vehicles sustained front-end damage indicative of a head-on collision.

Aurora Police Department/Twitter

The crash happened at about 8 a.m.

Spokespersons from both APD and AFD believed the investigation into the accident would eventually shift to the Colorado State Patrol.

This story will be updated with more details as they are received.