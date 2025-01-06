Driver ends up stuck near Colorado ski run while following GPS directions

One driver following GPS instructions ended up stuck in the snow near the bottom of a ski run at the Keystone Resort.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Audi hatchback was attempting to drive to the area's employee housing this morning when the GPS led them near the bottom of the Schoolmarm run near Mountain House.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle reportedly, "enjoyed a few 'lucky' seconds of flotation on the frozen snow before the car's tires broke through the crust."

Authorities said some employees tried to help dig a path for the car to escape but needed to wait until after hours to finish when there will be no disruption to resort services.

The SCSO said the driver didn't hesitate to follow instructions and left a note on the vehicle. Because the car ended up on resort property, the responsibility for getting the car out of the area lies on the owner and the ski resort. No citation was issued to the driver.

Summit County Sheriff's Office