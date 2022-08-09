Watch CBS News
DPD asks for help finding driver in hit-and-run that happened at Platte &15th

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police are asking for help catching the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at the intersection of Platte Street and 15th Street.

Police believe someone driving a Subaru hit a motorcycle and then left the scene.

That motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Police said the Subaru involved should have damage to the front left part of the car and possibly the headlight and reflector on that side.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 8:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

