Driver changing tire on I-70 struck, seriously injured in hit & run

Police are asking for any information about a hit and run accident that happened on I-70 Monday morn
The driver who was changing a flat tire on the side of I-70 near the Central Park on-ramp was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle early Monday morning. The driver of that vehicle then drove away. 

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 right after 5 a.m.

Anyone who knows about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Denver Police Department. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 8:20 PM

