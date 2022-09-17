Driver changing tire on I-70 struck, seriously injured in hit & run

Police are asking for any information about a hit and run accident that happened on I-70 Monday morn

The driver who was changing a flat tire on the side of I-70 near the Central Park on-ramp was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle early Monday morning. The driver of that vehicle then drove away.

CBS

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 right after 5 a.m.

Anyone who knows about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Denver Police Department.