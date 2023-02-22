Driver arrested after leading deputies on 100+ mph chase, crashing into manure pile

The driver who led Morgan County Sheriff's deputies on a 100+ mph chase east of Brush was arrested after crashing into a pile of manure. It all began last Saturday about 1:45 a.m. in Hillrose.

A Morgan County Sheriff's deputy noticed a silver Toyota Tundra truck without a license plate light and once the deputy was close enough, no license plate. The truck did not stop for the lights and siren, instead sped away and at times, reached speeds of over 100 mph.

Morgan County

Deputies responded with spike strips but the truck kept driving on a flat front tire along County Road 18.5. At one point, the truck drove north on County Road 19, which is a dead end road. The truck turned around and struck one patrol vehicle, and then crashed into a pile of manure and became stuck.

Deputies boxed in the truck and Mario Avalos-Salazar, 47, from Brush, was arrested. Investigators said the truck he was driving was stolen out of Denver.

While Avalos-Salazar was searched before being transported to Saint Elizabeth Hospital, unknown pills were found on his person. Detectives said that while he was being strip searched at the Morgan County Detention Center, he pulled out a bag of what was believed to be methamphetamine, threw it in the toilet and flushed it before a deputy could stop him.

Mario Avalos-Salazar Dept. of Corrections

Avalos-Salazar had three felony warrants for his arrest at the time of his arrest, including burglary out of Logan County, eluding Sterline police, and a parole violation from the Department of Corrections. The new charges from the case in Morgan County include vehicle eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, first-degree assault on a peace officer, trespassing, criminal mischief and various traffic offenses.