Coloradans fill Denver's streets for annual St. Patrick's Day parade: "We've been coming for about 14 years"

It's a special tradition for many Coloradans. Dozens of people filled the streets on Saturday morning to catch the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Denver.

"I've been coming here since my daughter was 8 years old," Barbara Tesky said. "We enjoy the parade. We love the dancers, all the floats and things. So yes, it makes me very happy."

CBS

Many folks like Jennifer Holmes were decked out in all things green.

"We've been coming for about 14 years," Holmes said. "I've been collecting for years-- we've got hair, stickers, green... I get beads every year, I go to all the places and get all the stuff."

Holmes is half-Irish. For her, it's about preserving her culture and passing on those traditions to others.

"No matter what culture you are or what you celebrate or what kind of background you have, we're all human when it comes down to it," she said. "And this is one of those experiences that we all get to have and celebrate everybody's culture, you know?"

For some like Allen Zane, it was a good business opportunity.

"Just out here selling a shirt, making a buck you know what I'm saying?" Zane said. "But sales were better last year. They started the parade a little too early... it should have started at noon, to give people a little more time to look it up."

CBS

As many prepare to find some corned beef or green beers, those like Tesky hope people remember the true meaning of the holiday.

"Be safe, be compassionate and remember what the holiday is about-- it is for Saint Patrick," Tesky said.