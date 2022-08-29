Downtown Denver gets $3 million boost to attract more visitors

If you haven't visited downtown Denver lately, you're not alone. And that's the problem.

City managers are working on a nearly $3 million plan to bring people back downtown. The money will be used to invest in pop-up experiences as well as boost existing businesses, restaurants and events.

There's also an emphasis on creating a safe environment of people, more than a half million dollars will be spent to support a crime prevention plan.

City officials say the number of downtown visitors has dropped more than 30% from 2019. There is also an 18-month campaign to brighten up spaces outside storefronts.