Downtown Denver gets $3 million boost to attract more visitors

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

If you haven't visited downtown Denver lately, you're not alone. And that's the problem. 

City managers are working on a nearly $3 million plan to bring people back downtown. The money will be used to invest in pop-up experiences as well as boost existing businesses, restaurants and events. 

There's also an emphasis on creating a safe environment of people, more than a half million dollars will be spent to support a crime prevention plan. 

City officials say the number of downtown visitors has dropped more than 30% from 2019. There is also an 18-month campaign to brighten up spaces outside storefronts.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 5:57 PM

