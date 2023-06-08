Douglas County Sheriff's deputies capture suspect during storage unit burglary in progress

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies captured the suspect during a burglary at a storage unit that was in progress. The burglary happened Monday near East County Line Road and South Niagara Street in Highlands Ranch.

Deputies were called to the location on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies ended up finding a large set of bolt cutters and a large padlock that had been cut.

The suspect, Josue Manuel Andrade, was found crouched in a storage locker. Deputies said the suspect had a loaded gun with him.