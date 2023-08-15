Douglas County Sheriff warns of an increase in scams against older residents

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning of a concerning rise in scams targeting older residents.

Deputies say a man has been sending false error messages to iPads and computers. Victims then call a phone number on the message, where they are given remote access to the device. The scammers tell the victim to keep their conversations a secret and to not tell anyone, including family members and law enforcement.

They're then directed to withdraw cash or buy gold, and establish a code word to be used during the meet.

In one case, the suspect told an 83-year-old woman to go to her bank and withdraw as much cash as possible as her bank was compromised and was going to close. She withdrew $22,000 and was directed to purchase a cell phone to communicate with the suspects. The man then showed up at her home to take the cash and the phone.

Someone then meets the victim, uses the code word, and takes the cash or gold.

In three separate cases in July, victims lost $23,000 in cash, $36,000 in cash, and $125,000 in gold.

In each case, the suspect is wearing sunglasses and a medical mask to conceal their face. The suspect is described as an Indian male in his 30s or 40s with an average to heavy build and short black hair. He was driving a silver minivan with no rims on the passenger side.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"What makes this even more heart-wrenching is the fact that these fraudsters are preying on our vulnerable members, often parents and grandparents, and deceiving them into withdrawing their hard-earned life savings. The scammers are using elaborate schemes to gain the trust of their victims, taking advantage of their emotions and vulnerabilities," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a release. "I urge each and every one of you to remain vigilant for yourself and your older loved ones. Always take a moment to verify the identity and credentials of anyone seeking financial transactions or sensitive information. If you encounter any suspicious activity or if you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, please reach out to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office immediately."