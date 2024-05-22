Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshals Service Denver apprehend fugitive who allegedly failed to register as sex offender
Sheriff's deputies and Deputy U.S. Marshals teamed up to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted by authorities in Douglas County and Kansas.
Dougco deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Denver went to an apartment near I-25 and Lincoln Avenue and took James Nevinski, 46, into custody.
Nevinski was wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. He was also wanted by authorities in Johnson, County Kansas for electronic solicitation of a child.