Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshals Service Denver apprehend fugitive who allegedly failed to register as sex offender

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Sheriff's deputies and Deputy U.S. Marshals teamed up to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted by authorities in Douglas County and Kansas.  

Dougco deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Denver went to an apartment near I-25 and Lincoln Avenue and took James Nevinski, 46, into custody. 

Nevinski was wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. He was also wanted by authorities in Johnson, County Kansas for electronic solicitation of a child. 

Kasey Richardson is a Digital Media Producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 3:18 PM MDT

