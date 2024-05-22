Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshals Service Denver apprehend fugitive who allegedly failed to register as sex offender

Sheriff's deputies and Deputy U.S. Marshals teamed up to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted by authorities in Douglas County and Kansas.

This morning, COVOTF #Denver teamed up with @dcsheriff IMPACT Team to apprehend #fugitive James NEVINSKI at an apartment near I-25 & Lincoln Ave. NEVINSKI is #wanted by DCSO for failure to register as a #sexoffender & by Johnson County, KS for electronic solicitation of a child. pic.twitter.com/uLOdlcvhxn — U.S. Marshals Service Denver (@USMSDenver) May 22, 2024

Dougco deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Denver went to an apartment near I-25 and Lincoln Avenue and took James Nevinski, 46, into custody.

Nevinski was wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. He was also wanted by authorities in Johnson, County Kansas for electronic solicitation of a child.