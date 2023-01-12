Watch CBS News
Douglas County continues to search for solutions to homelessness

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Douglas County continues to search for solutions to homelessness. At last count, officials said they have about 78 people experiencing homelessness in the county. 

Church leaders are starting to house people, like The Rock church. But that has received some pushback from residents who expressed their opinions at a meeting on Thursday. 

"I have some concerns as a resident and I'm a nondenominational Christian my entire life... this one strikes a chord because I moved to Castle Rock for the safety of my family and I have some big concerns for what's being proposed," said one resident. 

Castle Rock's mayor said the church has not submitted a formal proposal to house those experiencing homelessness and suggested concerned residents should talk with church leaders about their concerns. 

The county has established a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. 

The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart.   

