Two suspects dead after officer-involved shooting at Douglas County RTD station
Two suspects are dead and one deputy has minor injuries after an overnight shooting involving Douglas County deputies.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Douglas County deputies patrolling the RTD parking lot at Lincoln Station saw a suspicious black Kia with no license plates and punched out locks. Deputies put a team together and when they approached the vehicle, suspects began shooting at them. 

One deputy was shot and is now in the hospital with minor injuries. 

The suspects were killed. 

There is no longer a danger to the public, though the scene is still active Wednesday morning. 

If you need to take RTD, you're asked to go to the RidgeGate or Park Meadows stations. 

