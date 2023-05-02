Douglas County investigators search for thief who targets vehicles at preschools, daycares
Investigators in Douglas County are asking for help identifying an alleged thief who targets vehicles in preschool or daycare facilities for what is inside. They believe the man is associated with three incidents in Douglas County and thefts and vehicle trespass incidents in other communities.
Investigators said the thief targets vehicles at the preschool or daycare facilities and when he finds an unlocked car door, he goes inside and takes wallets and purses. Those credit cards have then been used immediately at locations nearby.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 25-35 years old with a thin build. He is associated with a new model black Toyota Camry.
Anyone who has information about the thief is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 303-660-7579.
