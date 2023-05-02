Douglas County investigators search for thief who targets vehicles at preschools, daycares

Investigators in Douglas County are asking for help identifying an alleged thief who targets vehicles in preschool or daycare facilities for what is inside. They believe the man is associated with three incidents in Douglas County and thefts and vehicle trespass incidents in other communities.

Douglas County

Investigators said the thief targets vehicles at the preschool or daycare facilities and when he finds an unlocked car door, he goes inside and takes wallets and purses. Those credit cards have then been used immediately at locations nearby.

We need the public’s help in identifying this alleged thief. #DCSO detectives believe this male may be associated with three incidents in Douglas County and thefts and vehicle trespasses in other jurisdictions.

The suspect targets vehicles at preschool/daycare facilities. When he… pic.twitter.com/6iaVFjXjvH — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 1, 2023

The suspect is described as a Black male, 25-35 years old with a thin build. He is associated with a new model black Toyota Camry.

Douglas County

Anyone who has information about the thief is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 303-660-7579.