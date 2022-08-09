Douglas County heads back to school, first year under a new superintendent

Most students in Douglas County returned to class Monday after a summer break that was preceded by a tumultuous spring for the school district. A newly-elected school board majority make the decision to fire their superintendent and hire a new one who more closely aligned with their views and values.

New superintendent Erin Kane says she's positive that with everyone focusing on the kids they will be able to find a way forward.

"I think we have a great opportunity to demonstrate what it means to come together, what it means to have different ideas without calling each other bad people, what it means to presume positive intentions and to have that free exchange of ideas," said Kane.

"We are excited about our priorities for the upcoming school year. We are looking at making sure we are focused on literacy, pathways for every child when they leave our system making sure they have a pathway to college, career, or service. We are looking at making sure our kids have essential skills like collaboration, perseverance, resilience, communication, civic-mindedness. Making sure our kids are prepared for that part of their life and their career and their academic success," she said.

The school board is accused of violating open meeting laws as well as pre-meditating the decision to fire their superintendent before letting the public know and is facing a law suit as a result.