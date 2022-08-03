Watch CBS News
Douglas County deputies find 1,000+ fentanyl pills, stolen guns during traffic stop

By Jennifer McRae

Deputies in Douglas County took more than 1,000 fentanyl pills off the streets when they pulled over a vehicle in the Meridian area early Sunday morning. Deputies also found multiple stolen guns and a large amount of drugs. 

When deputies pulled over the vehicle, the driver tried to take off. That driver struck a patrol car before getting out of the vehicle and running away. 

Fortunately for deputies, the driver didn't get far and was arrested. 

First published on August 3, 2022 / 12:21 PM

