Republicans leading in county commissioner races in Colorado's Douglas County

Voters come out to campaign parties despite snow in Douglas County

Republicans George Teal and Kevin Vanwinkle appear to be on track to win the two county commissioner races in Colorado's Douglas County.

Late Tuesday night, Democrat Angela Thomas called Teal to concede. Earlier in the evening, she had spoken to supporters about not giving up and making Douglas County "a place for everyone."

Democrat Josh Smith also appeared to concede to Kevin Van Winkle earlier in the night, saying about the outcome of his first-ever campaign: "We're going to keep coming, we're going to get them next time."

The county results website at 11 p.m. on Tuesday showed Teal leading Thomas 116,871 votes to 91,907 votes and Van Winkle leading Smith 118,774 votes to 88,907 votes.