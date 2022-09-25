Double shooting in Aurora leaves one dead, another injured

"Stop The Bleed" classes aim to teach average people how to respond to an emergency "Stop The Bleed" classes aim to teach average people how to respond to an emergency 02:18

One person died and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Aurora.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road, at the intersection of Chambers and East Iliff Avenue.

Aurora Police say their officers arrived to find two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds; a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old.

Investigators did not immediately identify either man but said after they were both taken to the hospital, the 44-year-old died of his injuries, police said. The other man remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

At least three nearby cars and one building were damaged by gunfire as well.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man once he's been identified and next-of-kin has been notified.