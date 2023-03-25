Mother of fallen Denver officer Celena Hollis stays optimistic despite health challenges: "I still feel blessed"

It's been nearly 11 years since Dorothy Hollis lost her daughter Celena Hollis in the line of duty, but it still feels like yesterday for her and the family.

"It's always fresh, it's always in my head, and I'm always thinking about it," Dorothy said.

Denver Police

Celena was an officer with the Denver Police Department. She was killed while trying to break up a fight at a concert in City Park in June of 2012. That tragedy left Dorothy caring for Celena's daughter Amyre, and now, Dorothy has a great granddaughter.

Hollis Family

"In spite of everything, I still feel blessed," she said. "I know that we're going through a lot, but I know it's going to get better."

CBS

Dorothy is keeping that optimism as she takes on a new battle. In May she lost her eyesight and seven months later she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Dorothy also got a blood clot during that time and had to be hospitalized twice.

"What my doctor told me is uterine cancer is a very aggressive cancer, so he wants to be aggressive with my chemo, and so I'll start my third round next Thursday and then I'll have three more to go after that," said Dorothy.

A member of the police department has now created a fundraising page to help support Hollis through these tough times to provide some relief for the family. It's on GoFundMe.

"It's just a blessing even just the help of the community, friends and family, you know, it gives us hope," Dorothy told CBS News Colorado.

Dorothy is hopeful that soon, after procedures, she'll be able to gain her eyesight back. As she takes on this hurdle, she knows her Celena is by her side.

"We're just being hopeful now, and praying that it works out," she said. "That they can help me or find someone who can help me."