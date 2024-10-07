Donald Trump says he'll make a campaign stop in Colorado, will speak at a rally in Aurora

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump says he'll make a campaign stop in Colorado this week and will speak at a rally in Aurora. He made the announcement in a news release his campaign sent out on Monday evening.

"We are aware that former President Trump plans to visit Aurora on Friday. The city, including the Aurora Police Department, will work with its partner agencies as requested," the city of Aurora shared in an email on Monday night.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dodge County Airport on Oct. 6, 2024 in Juneau, Wisconsin. Scott Olson / Getty Images

The event will take place on Friday afternoon at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is in the far northern part of the city and close to Denver International Airport.

Doors for the rally are set to open at 10 a.m. and Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m.

Trump first said he would visit Aurora during a rally on Sept. 18. He has falsely claimed the city has been taken over by a criminal gang from Venezuela and in Monday's news release he said the city has become a "'war zone' due to the influx of violent Venezuelan prison gang members." His goal with the visit is to try to show voters that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is weak on immigration issues and border policies and that it has, in his campaign's opinion, led to disastrous results.

A day after Trump's initial announcement, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, said if Trump is actually coming, he would like to help the former president understand that the situation in Aurora is not the way his campaign is painting it.

"I see it as an opportunity to show him the city and break the narrative that this city is out of control when it comes to Venezuelan gangs," Coffman said at the time.