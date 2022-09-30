Watch CBS News
Domestic violence: Where to get help in Colorado

Family of murdered Loveland woman question police response to "threat" made 2 days before shooting
The following organizations are just some of the many offering support and resources for those who have experienced domestic and sexual violence -- or know someone who has:

Colorado's Domestic Violence Program is part of the Colorado Department of Human Service and works with and helps people find community-based domestic violence advocacy programs

Violence Free Colorado  

National Domestic Violence Hotline1-800-799-SAFE (7233) | 1-800-787-3224 [TTY]

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

VictimConnect: 855-484-2846  

National Center for Victims of Crime: Stalking Resource Center  

The National Online Resource Center on Violence Against Women is a comprehensive and easily accessible online collection of full-text, searchable materials and resources on domestic violence, sexual violence and related issues.

RAINN The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network is the nation's largest anti-sexual assault organization.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, it's not your fault. You are not alone. Help is available 24/7 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE and online.rainn.org. Both are free, available 24/7, and anonymous.

National Sexual Violence Resource Center: The NSVRC's Mission is to provide leadership in preventing and responding to sexual violence through collaboration, sharing and creating resources, and promoting research.

Futures Without Violence has led the way and set the pace for ground-breaking education programs, national policy development, professional training programs, and public actions designed to end violence against women, children and families around the world.

WomensLaw.org provides easy-to-understand legal information to women living with or escaping domestic violence.

PAVE: Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment: The organization founded by survivor Angela Rose uses education and action to shatter the silence of sexual violence through targeted social, educational and legislative tactics.

PAVE | One Health: Provides personalized support for people who have been affected by sexual assault

