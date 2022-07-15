Domestic violence suspect shot & killed by Denver Police officer

Denver Police say one officer shot and killed a suspect in a domestic violence situation on Friday. Officers responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Grant Street for a report of a domestic violence-related stabbing.

DPD Division Chief of Patrol Ron Thomas says officer forced their way into a home, confronted a male suspect who was "in control of" the female victim.

CBS

Despite officers trying to de-escalate the situation, they say the suspect continued to assault the victim.

One officer fired one round and hit the suspect. That suspect died at the scene.

"I think the officer felt that not only was danger to the officers but certainly significant danger to the individual who was being assaulted at the time," Thomas said.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A child was inside the home at the time.

No officers were hurt. Further information about the suspect has not been provided.