Dolphins explosive run game leads historic 70-20 win over Broncos

The Broncos struggled to stop the Dolphins' explosive offensive attack on the ground and through the air, leading to a gut-wrenching 70-20 loss to Miami.

The Dolphins got into an offensive rhythm early in the game, scoring in three plays to take a 7-0 lead. A quick three-and-out from the Broncos gave Miami the ball as they scored on a nine-play drive and jumped to a 14-0 lead at the 5:33 mark of the first quarter.

Denver responded to Miami's score with 10-play drive that led to Russell Wilson connecting on short pass with receiver Courtland Sutton for the Broncos first score of the game.

Following the score from the Broncos, Miami drove back down field and scored on a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa to rookie running back De'Von Achane to make the score 21-7.

After a field goal from the Broncos, a turnover on downs for Miami and a three and out for Denver, the Dolphins scored on a six-play drive with a 20-yard run up the middle from running back Raheem Mostert.

On the Broncos next series, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland forced a fumble on Sutton after catching Wilson's 5-yard pass. Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel recovered the fumble and returned the ball down to Denver's 3-yard line.

After the turnover from the Broncos, Miami increased their lead to 35-10 after a run in score from Mostert with 1:29 left in the second quarter.

With a few successful downs for Denver, the Broncos managed to drive down field, but settled for a 25-yard field goal score before halftime.

In the beginning of the third, the Broncos were forced to a three and out by the Dolphins for the opening drive of the second half. Miami whipped up a couple of successful run and pass plays to set them up for another touchdown run for Mostert.

In the next series for the Broncos, Holland forced another fumble after a pass connection from Wilson to Sutton, giving Miami the ball at their own 23-yard line.

Miami scored in nine plays after a 19-yard short pass from Tagovailoa to Mostert, increasing their lead to 36 points late in the third quarter.

Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah picked off Wilson after the pass was deflected that was intended for Adam Trautman had set up Miami to score on a short pass from Tagovailoa to Achane to put the game out of reach for Denver.

Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception thrown in the game. Javonte Williams ran for 42 yards on 11 carries. Sutton led the receiver room reeling in 8 catches for 91 yards. Jerry Jeudy was the second leading receiver with 5 receptions for 81 yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins had the most offensive yards recorded in a NFL game with 726.